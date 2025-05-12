$XTNT Earnings Results: $XTNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$XTNT ($XTNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $32,900,000, beating estimates of $31,824,000 by $1,076,000.

$XTNT Insider Trading Activity

$XTNT insiders have traded $XTNT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,114,592 shares for an estimated $30,708,128.

$XTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $XTNT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

