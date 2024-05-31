XTM Works to Resolve Financial Filing Delay

XTM (TSE:PAID) has released an update.

XTM Inc. has announced a delay in filing its annual audited financial statements and related documents for 2023, resulting in a management cease trade order (MCTO) by the OSC that restricts its CEO and CFO from trading company securities. Despite the delay, caused by extended audit procedures and a quality review, the company reassures shareholders that other trades are unaffected and that it is working to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible. Additionally, XTM commits to providing bi-weekly updates on its progress until the situation is rectified.

