XTM Inc. Announces Convertible Debenture Offering

XTM (TSE:PAID) has released an update.

XTM Inc. is launching a private placement offering of convertible debentures to raise up to C$7 million, with funds aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet and supporting working capital. The debentures offer a 12% annual interest rate and conversion options into company shares, with the offering expected to close by November 7, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

