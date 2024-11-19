News & Insights

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Adjusts Shares, Eyes Expansion

November 19, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Sponsored ADR (XTLB) has released an update.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has entered into a settlement agreement involving an adjustment of American Depositary Shares and warrants with its subsidiary, The Social Proxy Ltd. The resolution saw the return of over 372 million ordinary shares to XTL’s treasury. XTL continues to explore strategic collaborations in the Lupus treatment space while expanding its portfolio.

