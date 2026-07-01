BioTech
XTLB

XTL BioPharma Closes Acquisition Of Psyga Bio; Shifts Focus To Psychedelic Therapies

July 01, 2026 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) announced the completion of the acquisition of Psyga Bio Ltd. With the transaction's closure, psychedelic operations will become XTL's exclusive core business, the company said.

Psyga Bio develops a pipeline of products based on Psilocybin and its derivatives and other psychedelic substances targeting severe mental health disorders, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anorexia, and addictions.

In addition, Psyga operates a licensed pharmaceutical manufacturing facility for clinical trials, designated for the cultivation, extraction, isolation, and formulation of medical-grade psychedelic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), which may offer XTL, operational independence and large-scale commercialisation capabilities.

XTL Biopharma believes that growing interest in psychedelic therapies presents significant market opportunities for the combined business.

As per the earlier agreement, XTL acquired 0.27 million shares of Psyga Bio, representing approximately 83.40% of the company's share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The acquisition was completed through the issuance of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing approximately 33.36% of XTL's capital post-issuance. And each ADS represents 400 ordinary shares of the company.

Psyga's shareholders may also receive an additional amount of up to 25.02% of XTL's capital upon the achievement of three significant clinical and commercial milestones in the market.

XTLB has traded between $2.01 and $10.28 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.73, up 15.68%.

XTLB is currently up $2.75, up 0.73%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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