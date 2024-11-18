News & Insights

XTI announces closing of combination between former subsidiary, Damon Motors

November 18, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

XTI Aerospace (XTIA) congratulates Damon (DMN) Motors on the announced completion of its business combination with Grafiti Holding, a former subsidiary of XTI Aerospace. In connection with the transaction, XTI Aerospace received securities of Damon consisting of common stock and warrants. The common shares of Damon Inc. are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol “DMN” on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 18, 2024.

