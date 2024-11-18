XTI announces closing of combination between former subsidiary, Damon Motors

XTI Aerospace (XTIA) congratulates Damon (DMN) Motors on the announced completion of its business combination with Grafiti Holding, a former subsidiary of XTI Aerospace. In connection with the transaction, XTI Aerospace received securities of Damon consisting of common stock and warrants. The common shares of Damon Inc. are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol “DMN” on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 18, 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XTIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.