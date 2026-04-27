XTI Aerospace (XTIA) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for XTI Aerospace (NasdaqCM:XTIA) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 155.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in XTI Aerospace. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 17.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTIA is 0.00%, an increase of 87.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.96% to 2,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 44.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTIA by 21.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 126K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTIA by 10,416.32% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 110K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 106K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTIA by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group holds 100K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

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