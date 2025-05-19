XTI AEROSPACE Earnings Results: $XTIA Reports Quarterly Earnings

XTI AEROSPACE ($XTIA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported earnings of -$3.80 per share, missing estimates of -$2.04 by $1.76. The company also reported revenue of $480,000, missing estimates of $612,000 by $-132,000.
XTI AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of XTI AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 15,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,915
- PRUDENT MAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 11,758 shares (+25017.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,816
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 9,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,330
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 8,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,081
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,205 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,493
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 3,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,312
- CGN ADVISORS LLC removed 385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $419
