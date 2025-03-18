XTI Aerospace Board Authorizes Share Buyback Of Up To $5 Mln

(RTTNews) - XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA), Tuesday said its Board has authorized share repurchase of up to $5 million.

Under the authorization, the company may buy back shares by way of open market transactions, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means.

The company noted that the share repurchase program will have an initial term of 12 months, which may be extended to 18 months.

"The program will be aimed at addressing what the Company believes is an undervaluation of its common stock." XTI Aerospace said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.