Xtep Sees Growth in Mainland China, Saucony Shines

Xtep International Holdings has reported moderate mid single-digit growth in retail sales for its core Xtep brand in Mainland China during the third quarter of 2024, with a retail discount level of around 25% and a channel inventory turnover of about four months. Meanwhile, its Saucony brand experienced a remarkable year-on-year retail sales growth exceeding 50%, showcasing strong market performance. Investors are advised to interpret these unaudited figures with caution as they reflect the company’s operational data for the period.

