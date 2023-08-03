Xtep International Holdings (HKEX:1368) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 11.37

The average one-year price target for Xtep International Holdings (HKEX:1368) has been revised to 11.37 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 12.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.29 to a high of 17.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtep International Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1368 is 0.19%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 132,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,141K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,031K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1368 by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,952K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,036K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1368 by 12.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,432K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,694K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1368 by 13.54% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,043K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 8,838K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,281K shares, representing an increase of 17.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1368 by 15.64% over the last quarter.

