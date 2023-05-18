Xtep International Hldgs Ltd - ADR (XTEPY) Declares $0.91 Dividend

Xtep International Hldgs Ltd - ADR said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.91 per share ($1.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.66 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtep International Hldgs Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTEPY is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.55% to 879K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xtep International Hldgs Ltd - ADR is 117.60. The forecasts range from a low of 116.22 to a high of $121.65. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Xtep International Hldgs Ltd - ADR is 13,091MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTEPY by 6.01% over the last quarter.

JOMEX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Small Mid Cap Equity Fund Class Z Shares holds 250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 35.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTEPY by 34.35% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTEPY by 3.89% over the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 32.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTEPY by 29.12% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

