Xtep International Announces Special Dividend Payment

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings has announced the payment of a special dividend of HKD 0.447 per share, with the payment date set for December 6, 2024. Shareholders who hold their positions by the record date of September 9, 2024, will be eligible to receive the dividend. This update follows an earlier announcement, clarifying the payment schedule for investors.

