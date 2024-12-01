Xtep Announces KP Disposal and Special Dividend

Xtep International Holdings (HK:1368) has released an update.

Xtep International Holdings has completed the disposal of its KP Global Group, ceasing their consolidation in Xtep’s financial accounts, and has issued KP Convertible Bonds. The company has also declared a special dividend of HK$0.447 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2024. Additionally, Xtep has entered into a Transition Services Agreement with KP Global Group, facilitating ongoing shared services and exempt transactions.

