Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) Price Target Increased by 37.04% to 1.89

The average one-year price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) has been revised to 1.89 / share. This is an increase of 37.04% from the prior estimate of 1.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.87 to a high of 1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.42% from the latest reported closing price of 1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.23%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.46% to 90,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 73,115K shares representing 56.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 8,934K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,228K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,000K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 670K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 57.09% over the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings Background Information



Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant's people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

