Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) has been revised to 1.22 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 1.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 81,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 73,115K shares representing 56.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 6,228K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 5.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 603K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Crescent Grove Advisors holds 262K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant's people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

