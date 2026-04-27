Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 1.26

The average one-year price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAM:XTNT) has been revised to $1.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $1.12 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.70% from the latest reported closing price of $0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.06%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 81,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 68,394K shares representing 48.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 6,594K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 920K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 22.39%.

Geode Capital Management holds 492K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crescent Grove Advisors holds 412K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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