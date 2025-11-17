Xtant Medical Holdings (XTNT) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAM:XTNT) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $1.78 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.63% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xtant Medical Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XTNT is 0.06%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 80,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 68,394K shares representing 48.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 6,594K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 28.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 714K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XTNT by 4.40% over the last quarter.

