Xtant Medical Confirms Scott Neils As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) announced Monday the appointment of Scott Neils as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Neils, with more than 15 years of experience focused on public accounting and corporate finance, has served as interim Chief Financial Officer since January 3, 2022.

Previously, he served as the Company's Controller beginning in August 2019. Prior to joining Xtant Medical, Neils served as Audit Senior Manager at Baker Tilly US, LLP (formerly Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP), an advisory, tax and assurance firm, from November 2015 to August 2019.

Prior to that position, Neils was at Grant Thornton LLP, an accounting and advisory organization, from September 2007 to November 2015, most recently as Audit Manager. Neils is a Certified Public Accountant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.