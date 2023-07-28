Xtant Medical Bid Wins Surgalign's Biologics And Spinal Fixation Business

(RTTNews) - Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT), Friday announced that it won an auction for certain assets and liabilities related to the domestic and international biologics and spinal fixation offerings of Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

"We are pleased to add these attractive assets that we anticipate will contribute to our growth," said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. "Combined with the Coflex acquisition that we completed earlier this year, we are executing on our key growth drivers while scaling our business."

The transaction is expected to close after a bankruptcy court sale hearing, scheduled for August 8, but no later than September 1, Xtant said.

