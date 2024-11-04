Xtacy Therapeutics Rebrands to Pegasus Mercantile

Xtacy Therapeutics (TSE:XTCY) has released an update.

Xtacy Therapeutics Corp. will rebrand as Pegasus Mercantile Inc. with a new stock symbol ‘LOAN’ effective November 5, 2024. The company aims to enhance its role in assisting high-growth companies in wellness and biotech sectors, focusing on scalability and differentiation. Pegasus will continue to offer strategic advisory services to boost valuations and support clients’ growth.

For further insights into TSE:XTCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.