Xtacy Therapeutics Rebrands to Pegasus Mercantile

November 04, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Xtacy Therapeutics (TSE:XTCY) has released an update.

Xtacy Therapeutics Corp. will rebrand as Pegasus Mercantile Inc. with a new stock symbol ‘LOAN’ effective November 5, 2024. The company aims to enhance its role in assisting high-growth companies in wellness and biotech sectors, focusing on scalability and differentiation. Pegasus will continue to offer strategic advisory services to boost valuations and support clients’ growth.

