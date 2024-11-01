Xtacy Therapeutics Rebrands to Pegasus Mercantile

Xtacy Therapeutics (TSE:XTCY) has released an update.

Xtacy Therapeutics Corp is rebranding to Pegasus Mercantile Inc., reflecting a new chapter with a focus on providing advisory services and support to high-growth companies in wellness and biotechnology sectors. The company’s strategy remains unchanged, but its investee companies are accelerating their business plans, potentially increasing value for shareholders. With a new stock symbol ‘LOAN’, Pegasus aims to drive innovation and growth in the evolving sector.

For further insights into TSE:XTCY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.