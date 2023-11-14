News & Insights

XSOE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 14, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF (Symbol: XSOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.63, changing hands as high as $27.66 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XSOE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.5199 per share, with $30.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

