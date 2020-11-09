XSLV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XSLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.22, changing hands as high as $37.76 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSLV's low point in its 52 week range is $27.4119 per share, with $51.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.