XSD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $200.41, changing hands as high as $202.28 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $161 per share, with $233.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.99.

