XSD Crowded With Sellers

In the case of SPDR S&P Semiconductor, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 37.1. A bullish investor could look at XSD's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $156.775 per share, with $358.8625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $284.12. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day.
