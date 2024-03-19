X’s San Francisco landlord dismisses lawsuit claiming unpaid rent

By Mike Scarcella

March 19 (Reuters) - The owner of Elon Musk’s X Corp headquarters in San Francisco has dismissed a lawsuit that accused the social media platform of missing monthly rent payments totaling millions of dollars.

SRI Nine Market Square, which owns the building at 1355 Market St., on Monday said in a filing it was ending the case it lodged last year in San Francisco Superior Court. The lawsuit accused X of missing a combined two months of rent in 2022 and 2023.

The filing did not say if there had been a settlement or give any other reason for dropping the case. Real estate investment company Shorenstein Properties, which responded to queries to SRI Nine Market Square, declined to comment on Tuesday. X and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

X had asked a judge to dismiss the case, and a trial was scheduled to start in May, court records show.

SRI Nine Market Square in January asked a judge to award $3.6 million against X and also to direct the platform to increase a “letter of credit” — a measure to ensure that rent payments are timely paid — by $10 million.

SRI Nine Market Square’s case was part of a wave of lawsuits filed against X after the billionaire entrepreneur Musk purchased the social media company formerly known as Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022.

Vendors in those cases accused X of breaking contract agreements for various services. Some of those cases have settled or otherwise been dismissed.

X is a plaintiff in at least one other dispute over rent.

In September, X sued financial services company Atlas Exploration for more than $713,500 in allegedly overdue rent and other fees stemming from a sublease agreement for San Francisco office space. Atlas has denied the claims and a trial is scheduled for October.

The case is SRI Nine Market Square LLC v. Twitter Inc, San Francisco Superior Court, No. CGC-23-604136.

For SRI Nine Market Square: William Huckins and Mikayla O’Neal of Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

For X: Aimee Wong of Udell Wang

