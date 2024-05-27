News & Insights

XS Financial to Unveil Q1 2024 Results

May 27, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

XS Financial (TSE:XSF) has released an update.

XS Financial, a company specializing in CAPEX and equipment financing for the US cannabis industry, is set to release its first-quarter financial results of 2024 on May 29, after the market closes. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly performance. Interested parties can access the unaudited financial statements and management’s discussion on XS Financial’s website or its SEDAR profile.

