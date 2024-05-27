XS Financial to Unveil Q1 2024 Results

XS Financial (TSE:XSF) has released an update.

XS Financial, a company specializing in CAPEX and equipment financing for the US cannabis industry, is set to release its first-quarter financial results of 2024 on May 29, after the market closes. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly performance. Interested parties can access the unaudited financial statements and management’s discussion on XS Financial’s website or its SEDAR profile.

For further insights into TSE:XSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.