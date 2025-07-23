$XRX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XRX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,901,639 of trading volume.

$XRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XRX stock page ):

$XRX insiders have traded $XRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A. SCOTT LETIER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $110,750

JOHN G BRUNO (President and COO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $109,500

STEVEN JOHN BANDROWCZAK (CEO) purchased 22,300 shares for an estimated $99,904

MIRLANDA GECAJ (CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $44,100

$XRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $XRX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XRX Government Contracts

We have seen $85,405 of award payments to $XRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

