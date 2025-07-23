$XRX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XRX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,901,639 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XRX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XRX stock page):
$XRX Insider Trading Activity
$XRX insiders have traded $XRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- A. SCOTT LETIER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $110,750
- JOHN G BRUNO (President and COO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $109,500
- STEVEN JOHN BANDROWCZAK (CEO) purchased 22,300 shares for an estimated $99,904
- MIRLANDA GECAJ (CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $44,100
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$XRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $XRX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 17,840,267 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,168,489
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 3,509,574 shares (+2035.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,951,242
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,584,843 shares (+583.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,654,791
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,161,037 shares (+438.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,607,808
- MAN GROUP PLC added 1,113,628 shares (+276.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,378,823
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,036,440 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,006,005
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 919,230 shares (+66.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,439,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $XRX Data Alerts
Sign Up
$XRX Government Contracts
We have seen $85,405 of award payments to $XRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MAINTENANCE OF XEROX VERSANT 280 DEVICE LOCATED IN RAMSTEIN, GERMANY.: $40,450
- XEROX PRINTER PROCESSOR LEASE - CALIFORNIA GREAT BASIN, SACRAMENTO OFFICE: $30,395
- UP TO 60-MONTHS MAINTENANCE FOR THE EXISTING XEROX, B9100 PRINT PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT FIERY CONTROLLER, IN R...: $14,560
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $XRX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.