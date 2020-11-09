XRX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.57, changing hands as high as $21.82 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.22 per share, with $39.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95. The XRX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

