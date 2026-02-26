XRP vs. Dogecoin: Which Crypto Has the Better Risk/Reward Right Now?

Key Points

Despite multiple positive developments for the cryptocurrency industry, prices have tumbled since the summer.

XRP and Dogecoin have both seen their circulating supply increase over time, which weighs on token prices.

That said, one cryptocurrency's superior utility makes it the better buy.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

If someone told you that the U.S. government would announce plans for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and pass the Genius Act for a regulatory framework on stablecoins, you'd probably assume that cryptocurrencies would have a fantastic year.

But that's not how it played out. While there were some good moments, cryptocurrency prices tumbled since the summer. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have declined by 37% and 52% respectively, over the past 12 months. The market has seemingly shied away from speculative assets, which helps explain the slide. Remember, cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, both up and down.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That doesn't offer much of a silver lining amid these ongoing downturns. Perhaps the more important question is, which crypto has the better risk/reward right now?

What exactly influences XRP and Dogecoin prices?

The first thing to remember about cryptocurrencies is that they don't have any tangible underlying value. For instance, gold is a precious metal you can hold in your hand. Real estate is another physical asset. Stocks represent businesses that earn revenue and profits. Cryptocurrencies aren't worthless, but their prices primarily depend on token supply and investor demand.

Developers set rules that determine how new tokens enter circulation. It turns out that both cryptocurrencies have issues managing their supply. Dogecoin issues 5 billion new tokens per year and has no supply cap. The XRP ledger burns a small amount of tokens with each transaction, but the circulating supply has still increased over time. As a result, rising supply weighs on the market prices of both XRP and Dogecoin.

Investors want to own cryptocurrencies for various reasons, and XRP and Dogecoin serve very different purposes. XRP is the native token of the XRP ledger, a blockchain for facilitating cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is the first meme token and is widely known among crypto investors for its community.

Why XRP has more upside and less downside than Dogecoin

The primary reason is that the XRP ledger still has significant potential for real-world applications. Institutions have launched exchange-traded funds for both cryptocurrencies, but the XRP ledger still has enormous potential in payments and finance. The XRP ledger competes against SWIFT, the messaging network that banks use for virtually all cross-border payments.

The XRP ledger is cheaper and faster to use, and could start to see more opportunities now that Ripple Labs, which developed and launched XRP, has ended years-long litigation with U.S. regulators. Ripple Labs launched a stablecoin in late 2024 that could benefit from the Genius Act.

Dogecoin and other meme tokens must stay popular to support their prices. It's still relatively easy for anyone to create and launch meme tokens, which means Dogecoin has plenty of competition for investor money. This is all before factoring in its ever-growing supply.

Meme tokens can be fun, but XRP is the clear choice as a serious long-term investment.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.