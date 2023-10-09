XRP Supporter's Account Suspension Leads To Criticism Of Elon Musk, Raises Questions: What To Do If You Get The Same Treatment

In a world where social media plays a significant role in communication, having your X, formerly Twitter, account suspended, locked, or limited can be a frustrating experience.

Musk Faces Criticism: Elon Musk, the executive chair and chief technical officer of X, on Sunday, faced criticism for the suspension of an XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)-related account.

Known in the cryptocurrency community as Crypto Eri, a prominent figure reached out to Musk directly on X seeking clarification on whether the account suspension was an error.

The suspended account in question, Digital Asset Investor.XRP, was recognized for its outspoken advocacy of XRP, the asset associated with the XRP Ledger blockchain.

Not cool. @elonmusk, I hope this was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/lcjpN5tZcE

— 🌸Crypto Eri 🪝Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) October 6, 2023

This comes as controversies and legal disputes surrounding XRP have continued, including a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging XRP as an unregistered security, the suspension has raised questions within the crypto community.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

What To Do: There are steps you can take to regain control and continue your crypto journey with minimal disruption. Whether it’s due to suspected fake information, spamming, bot-like activity, impersonation, or abusive behavior, X may suspend or temporarily limit your account. Additionally, if X suspects your account has been compromised or hacked, they may also lock or limit it.

To assist users in recovering locked or suspended X accounts, this guide provides insights into the options available:

Verification Process: X may lock or limit your account until you verify your email address or phone number. By completing this verification process, you can regain access to your account. Automatic Restriction Lift: If your account is limited and you are unable to verify it, you may need to wait for the restrictions to be lifted automatically. X typically lifts these restrictions within a period ranging from 12 hours to 7 days. Appealing a Permanent Suspension: If you believe that your permanent suspension was a mistake, you have the option to file an appeal with X to potentially unsuspend your account. This process allows you to present your case and request a reevaluation.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $27,939.94, down 0.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Elon Musk Twitter X. Illustration by Leefuji on Shutterstock

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.