XRP Price Targets $0.70 as Rare Trading Signal Emerges

Ripple (XRP) price consolidated around $0.60 on Friday, Jan 12, after a sharp rejection from the $0.62 area.

XRP Mean Coin Age has formed a rare 12% uptick pattern since the turn of the year, signaling weakening selling pressure among the bears.

The XRP Bollinger band trends highlight key resistance and support points to look out for in the coming days.

Ripple (XRP) price is trading at $0.60 in the morning trading hours GMT on Friday, Jan 12, marking a sharp 3% retracement from the weekly top of $0.62 recorded on Jan 11. On-chain analysis examines how a shift in trading disposition among current XRP holders could impact XRP price action in the days ahead.

Can XRP bulls capitalize on weakening selling pressure to push for a $0.70 retest?

XRP Selling Pressure Has Weakened Since the Turn of the Year

XRP price has closed above the $0.60 for two consecutive trading days as the bulls look to erase losses from the Jan 3 liquidations. However, while the sixth-largest cryptocurrency has struggled to attract a steady demand, on-chain data trends reveal that the selling pressure has waned among current holders.

Santiment’s Mean Coin Age metric tracks the number of days recently-traded tokens had stayed in their previous addresses. This serves as a proxy for measuring the degree selling pressure among existing holders.

The chart below shows that XRP Mean Coin Age has recorded a noticeable 12% increase from 25.50 to 28.30 between Jan 1 and Jan 11.

Ripple (XRP) Mean Coin Age vs. Price | Santiment

Rising values of Mean Coin Age, as observed, is a signal that existing investors are holding their coin longer. As the portion of long-term holders increases during a price consolidation, it leads to a decline in selling pressure.

In effect, this rise in the Mean Coin Age makes a compelling case for XRP price to enter a breakout when the market demand improves.

XRP Price Forecast: The $0.70 Target Remains in Focus

Based on the vital on-chain signal analyzed above, there has been a significant drop in selling pressure across the XRP ecosystem since the start of 2024. With increased market demand, this puts XRP price in prime position for a potential upswing toward $0.70.

In the daily timeframe, Bollinger Band technical indicators also confirm this bullish outlook. It currently shows that with XRP currently trading at $0.60, it has sustained its momentum above the middle-band (SMA). This alignment suggests the bulls are still in firm control.

However, for the bulls to validate the $0.70 XRP price prediction, they must first scale the initial resistance sell-wall around the upper Bolllinger band at $0.66. If the bears selling pressure continues to weaken, XRP price could smash that resistance and head toward $0.70 as predicted.

XRP Price Forecast, Jan 2024 | Source: TradingView

Conversely, the XRP bears could invalidate this bullish stance if the force a downswing below $0.50 territory. But as seen above, the bulls will likely mount a support buy-wall at the lower Bollinger Band of $0.55 and avert significant losses.

