XRP News: SEC, Coinbase, and Ripple Legal Battles in the Spotlight

XRP declined by 1.14% on Sunday, ending the session at $0.6158.

Anti-crypto rhetoric and increasing scrutiny of the crypto space tested buyer appetite on Sunday.

On Monday, the market focus will return to the ongoing SEC cases against crypto firms and regulatory activity.

The Sunday Overview

On Sunday, XRP declined by 1.14%. After a 0.24% gain on Saturday, XRP ended the week down 1.68% to $0.6158.

SEC v Ripple Uncertainty Leaves XRP at Sub-$0.70

On Sunday, there were no SEC v Ripple case-related updates to garner investor interest. The lack of case-related updates left XRP investors in a cautious mood. Investors expect the SEC to appeal the XRP Programmatic Sales ruling. The threat of an appeal and uncertainty about the outcome of an appeal leaves XRP below the $0.70 handle.

XRP Amicus Curiae Attorney John E. Deaton Target Senator Warren

On Sunday, XRP amicus curiae attorney John E. Deaton targeted anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deaton said,

“She sits on the banking committee in the Senate but refused to help over 300 individual Massachusetts investors who reached out and asked her for help. She refused to even write a letter to the SEC on behalf of investors.”

Deaton went on to say,

“Instead of signing the letter to the SEC, Warren instead, sent SEC Chair Gensler a copy of the questions she intended to ask him during an SEC oversight hearing and provided him with the suggested answers. This was a direct violation of the oath she took as a US Senator and it per se disqualifies her from the office she holds.”

The crypto community is responding to the increased threat from US regulators. Last week, the CFTC warned of greater scrutiny, exposing the crypto market to a three-pronged attack from the SEC, CFTC, and the DoJ.

Significantly, the increased scrutiny of the digital asset space comes amidst a string of SEC losses in the courts. While regulators and the DoJ increase the focus on cryptos, the regulatory landscape remains in the hands of US lawmakers and the courts.

The outcome of high-profile SEC cases against Ripple, Kraken, and Coinbase (COIN) could materially impact the US digital asset space. More SEC losses could force lawmakers to introduce legislation that supports innovation while protecting consumer investors.

The court ruling on the Coinbase motion to dismiss (MTD) and the Ripple penalty for XRP sales to institutional investors are likely focal points. On January 17, 2024, Judge Katherine Failla will hear Coinbase MTD-related oral arguments. The SEC and Ripple must complete remedies-related discovery by February 12, 2024.

These dates could prove pivotal for the US crypto market. If Judge Failla grants the Coinbase MTD and the Ripple penalty is less than its $150 million legal bill, pressure could mount on lawmakers to end the SEC’s rein of regulation by enforcement. Significantly, the rulings could influence SEC plans to appeal the XRP Programmatic Sales ruling.

XRP Price Action

Daily Chart

XRPUSD 271123 Weekly Chart

XRP held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

An XRP move through the $0.6354 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the $0.65 handle.

SEC v Ripple and Coinbase case-related updates and US regulatory activity will remain the focal points.

However, a drop below the trend line and 50-day EMA would bring the $0.5835 support level into play. Buying pressure will likely intensify at $0.5960. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the trend line.

The 14-day RSI reading of 50.08 suggests an XRP return to $0.65 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

XRPUSD 271123 Daily Chart

On the 4-hourly, XRP held below the 50-day EMA while remaining above the 200-day EMA, sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

An XRP break above the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.6354 resistance level and the $0.65 handle.

However, an XRP fall through the 200-day EMA would bring the trend line into play.

The 4-hourly RSI, with a reading of 46.32, suggests an XRP break below the trend line before entering oversold territory.

XRPUSD 271123 4-Hourly Chart

