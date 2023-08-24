XRP News: Ripple’s Pivotal Moments Ahead as SEC Legal Battle and Torres’ Decision Linger

FXEmpire.com -

XRP ends Thursday at $0.5182, reversing Wednesday’s gain, still avoids sub-$0.50 for a sixth session.

Judge Torres weighs availability ahead of ruling on the SEC’s interlocutory appeal motion.

An SEC setback in the Ripple case could alter its future oversight of the US digital asset domain.

The Thursday Overview

XRP fell by 2.19% on Thursday. Reversing a 1.75% gain from Wednesday, XRP ended the day at $0.5182. Despite the bearish session, XRP avoided sub-$0.50 for the sixth consecutive session.

SEC Sees Legal Team Shake Up Pre SEC v Ripple Trial

Updates relating to the anticipated SEC v Ripple trial in 2024 drew interest on Thursday.

The SEC responded to Judge Torres’ request for availability for trial in the second quarter of 2024. Defense attorney James Filan shared the SEC filing, which provided a series of dates on which the SEC is unavailable for trial. Considering the SEC and Ripple submissions, the SEC v Ripple trial will likely start in Q2 2024.

This week, the SEC also requested the Court to excuse Ms. Gerrier from the SEC v Ripple case. While there were suggestions that certain SEC lawyers wanted to distance themselves from the case, it is common to include and withdraw lawyers in an extended case.

Interestingly, Judge Torres is establishing the availability of both sides before ruling on the SEC motion for interlocutory appeal. The SEC requested for the SEC v Ripple case to be on hold until the conclusion of an appeal. With legal experts expecting an appeal to last for one year, pausing SEC v Ripple proceedings would mean a trial in the third or fourth quarter of next year.

The latest updates from the ongoing SEC v Ripple case had no impact on XRP.

While Ripple and the SEC progressed with their administrative duties, the clock is ticking for Ripple to file its opposition to the SEC motion for interlocutory appeal. Interestingly,

SEC v Coinbase Likely to Draw Interest after Torres Ruling on SEC Appeal

There were no updates from the SEC v Coinbase (COIN) case to spook investors on Thursday. However, the fear of an SEC victory will continue to test buyer appetite. An SEC win would have a negative impact on the US digital asset space.

In June, the SEC charged Coinbase for operating as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. Other charges included the unregistered offering and selling of securities in connection with its staking-as-a-service program.

Fed Fear Sends XRP and the Broader Market South

US economic indicators delivered another bearish afternoon session to the crypto market. Better-than-expected labor market figures reignited bets on a hawkish Fed Chair Powell speech. Fed Chair Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium this afternoon.

Initial jobless claims fell from 240k to 230k. Tighter labor market conditions would force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer to bring inflation to target.

XRP responded to the jobless claims report, falling to a session low of $0.5113 before steadying.

The Friday Session

We expect the market focus to remain on the SEC v Ripple case. A Ripple response to the SEC motion for interlocutory appeal would draw interest. A convincing argument would deliver price support.

However, Ripple may wait until next week to file an opposition to the SEC motion. Judge Torres gave Ripple a deadline of September 1.

While SEC v Coinbase and SEC v Binance case-related news will also influence, Fed Chair Powell will move the markets this afternoon. The Fed Chair will speak from Jackson Hole. Hawkish forward guidance would weigh on riskier assets. This week, XRP and the broader market have shown sensitivity to US economic indicators and sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

XRP Price Action

Daily Chart

XRPUSD 250823 Weekly Chart

The Daily Chart showed XRP/USD sitting above the 0.4920 – $0.4780 support band. After the Thursday loss, XRP sat below the 200-day and 50-day EMAs, sending bearish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 32.28 reflects bearish sentiment. The RSI aligns with the EMAs, supporting a fall to sub-$0.50 to bring the $0.4920 – $0.4780 support band into play. However, an XRP move through the 200-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.5750 – $0.5900 resistance band and the 50-day EMA.

4-Hourly Chart

XRPUSD 250823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, XRP hovers above the $0.4920 – $0.4780 support band. However, XRP remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the bearish near-term price signals.

The 42.93 14-4H RSI reflects a bearish sentiment, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI signals a return to sub-$0.50 to bring the $0.4920 – $0.4780 support band into play. However, an XRP move through the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.5750 – $0.5900 resistance band.

XRPUSD 250823 4 Hourly Chart

