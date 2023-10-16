XRP News: Fake News Frenzy Sends XRP to $0.51 – What’s Next?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

XRP gained 2.22% on Monday, ending the session at $0.4982.

Fake news of a Blackrock BTC-spot ETF approval surprised the crypto markets.

Crypto-spot ETF-related news and the SEC vs. Coinbase case remain focal points.

The Monday Overview

On Monday, XRP gained 2.22%. Following a 0.10% gain from Sunday, XRP ended the day at $0.4982.

Fake News Sends XRP to $0.51 Before the Retreat!

There were no updates in the SEC v Ripple case to influence investor sentiment on Monday. The lack of news continued to leave XRP in the hands of the broader crypto market.

On Monday, fake news of the SEC approving the Blackrock BTC-spot ETF application fueled buyer appetite for BTC and the broader crypto market. XRP rallied to a session high of 0.5114 before easing back.

The news turned out false but demonstrated the potential market response to the SEC’s approval of one or more BTC-spot ETF applications. SEC approval of a BTC-spot ETF application could open the US floodgates for altcoin-spot ETFs including XRP, and hybrids. Outside of the US, 21Shares launched the 21Shares Ripple XRP ETP (AXRP) in 2019. The ETP is plain vanilla and directly tracks the XRP.

Crypto advocates believe the launch of crypto-spot ETFs a significant step for the crypto market. Spot ETFs will likely attract stickier institutional money.

Although there were no developments in the SEC vs. Ripple case, the SEC vs. Coinbase (COIN) case remains a focal point.

Coinbase Motion to Dismiss Ruling Remains Pivotal for the US Crypto Market

Investors await a pivotal Court ruling in the SEC vs. Coinbase case. Coinbase filed a motion to dismiss (MTD) on August 4, 2023. A court ruling on the MTD could come at any time. If presiding Judge Katherine Failla grants the MTD, it could have significant implications for the US digital asset space.

The SEC filed charges against Coinbase in June 2023 for allegedly operating as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. Additional charges include the unregistered offering and selling of securities in connection with its staking-as-a-service program.

US lawmakers have not questioned the rationale behind the charges despite the SEC ignoring a Coinbase rulemaking petition dating back to 2022. The plot thickened over the weekend. Coinbase filed a mandamus, requesting an SEC response to the petition within 30 days.

The rulemaking petition requests the SEC to declare its views on digital assets and which products it believes are securities. While Judge Failla may consider the Coinbase rulemaking petition, the SEC greenlight for Coinbase to go public may be another consideration. Coinbase listed on the Nasdaq exchange on April 14, 2021.

XRP Price Action

Daily Chart

XRPUSD 171023 Weekly Chart

XRP remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals. Notably, the 50-day EMA eased back from the 200-day EMA, sending sell signals.

An XRP fall below $0.4900 would support a move toward the $0.4700 support level. SEC vs. Ripple and Coinbase case-related news would influence investor sentiment. However, SEC approval of BTC-spot ETFs would also warrant consideration.

An XRP return to $0.50 would support a break above the $0.5042 resistance level to target the EMAs.

The 45.38 14-day RSI reading indicates a slide to the $0.4700 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

XRPUSD 171023 Daily Chart

In the 4-hourly Chart, XRP sits above the 50-day EMA while remaining below the 200-day EMAs, sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

An XRP break below the 50-day EMA would support a move toward the $0.4700 support level.

However, a return to $0.5000 would support a breakout from the $0.5042 resistance level to target the 200-day EMA.

The 4-hourly RSI, with a reading of 62.41, supports an XRP move to the $0.5042 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

XRPUSD 171023 4-Hourly Chart



