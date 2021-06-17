XRP News: Why Ripple Investors Will Be Watching August 31 and October 15 This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The latest Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) news is an update on the court case with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that’s a good sign for investors.

The SEC has been granted its extension in the Ripple case. This gives it additional time to collect evidence to present to the judge. That means there’s a couple of dates that XPR investors will want to keep an eye on in the coming months.

The first is Aug. 31, 2021. This date marks the end of the fact discovery period for the SEC. Then there’s Oct. 15, 2021. That’s when the period for it to conduct expert discovery comes to an end.

News of an extension in the SEC’s case against XRP might have some investors spooked but it could be a positive. James K. Filan, an attorney, has been posting about the matter on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and he sees the recent announcements as a positive.

This is a good sign for the fair notice defense. Judge Netburn has made clear to the SEC yet again that the focus of that defense is on the activities of the SEC and not on Ripple.

One disadvantage is that this extension will easily delay the Ripple lawsuit and could even push it into 2022. Attorney Jeremy Hogan believes that this will be the case. He also claims that while a settlement is still possible, it doesn’t seem to be the likely outcome of this lawsuit.

XRP is seeing positive momentum today thanks to the Ripple lawsuit news. As of this writing, the price of XPR was up 2.3% over a 24-hour period. This has the crypto trading for around 85 cents.

