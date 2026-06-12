Is XRP the Most Resilient Large-Cap Cryptocurrency in June?

XRP ( XRP ) has emerged as one of the more resilient large-cap cryptocurrencies in June despite a challenging environment for digital assets. Recent flow trends indicate that XRP-focused investment products continue to attract capital even as some Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH )- linked funds experienced periods of net outflows. The divergence suggests that institutional investors are becoming increasingly selective in their crypto allocations rather than broadly embracing the asset class.



Image Source: Trading View

The broader cryptocurrency market remains under pressure due to a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty, elevated interest-rate expectations and a shift in investor attention toward artificial intelligence-related equities and high-profile technology IPOs such as SpaceX SPCX and Quantinuum QNT. These factors have contributed to a risk-off backdrop across digital assets, triggering a broad market correction during May and early June.

XRP Holds Firm Amid Market Selloff

XRP was not immune to the selloff. Data show that the cryptocurrency's market capitalization declined from roughly $87-88 billion in mid-May to approximately $68 billion in early June, representing a drawdown of more than 20%.

XRP was originally designed to facilitate fast and low-cost cross-border payments, a use case that continues to differentiate it from many other cryptocurrencies and may be helping sustain investor interest despite the broader market downturn. Trading activity accelerated during the decline, indicating widespread deleveraging across the crypto market rather than weakness specific to XRP. However, the token's subsequent price action has been notably constructive. Since bottoming in early June, XRP has stabilized and recovered toward the $70-71 billion market-cap range while avoiding a fresh breakdown.

Ethereum Weakness Highlights XRP's Resilience



Image Source: TradingView

The significance of this stabilization becomes clearer when viewed alongside Ethereum's performance. Over the past month, the ETH/BTC ratio has remained under sustained pressure, reflecting Ethereum's continued underperformance relative to Bitcoin. The declining ratio suggests that investors are favoring Bitcoin over Ethereum when allocating capital within the digital-asset universe. Such behavior is typically observed during periods of uncertainty, when market participants gravitate toward assets perceived as having stronger liquidity, institutional sponsorship and defensive characteristics.

Against this backdrop, while XRP remains below its May highs and has not yet confirmed a new bullish trend, it has demonstrated relative resilience at a time when Ethereum continues to lose market leadership and institutional demand remains uneven across the sector. Continued inflows into XRP-focused investment products further reinforce the view that investors are willing to maintain exposure to select digital assets despite the broader market correction.

June Outlook for XRP

Looking ahead to the remainder of June, consolidation appears to be the most likely near-term outcome. Continued demand for XRP-focused investment products could support further relative outperformance, particularly if Ethereum remains under pressure and the ETH/BTC ratio fails to stabilize. However, a sustained rally across digital assets will likely require improving institutional flows, easing macroeconomic concerns and a broader recovery in risk appetite.

One encouraging sign for XRP is that its market cap recovery has occurred despite a broader environment characterized by defensive positioning and selective risk-taking. Historically, periods when the ETH/BTC ratio trends lower have been associated with capital concentration in Bitcoin at the expense of much of the altcoin market.

XRP's ability to stabilize while Ethereum continues to underperform suggests that investors may be distinguishing between individual crypto assets rather than treating the sector as a single risk trade. If this trend persists, XRP could strengthen its position among large-cap digital assets and potentially capture a larger share of institutional and retail attention during the next phase of the market cycle.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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