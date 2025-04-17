XRP Is Missing 1 Big Thing Other Blockchains Have. Here's Why That's Good News

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) isn't intended to be a platform for all manner of blockchain applications like many other leading cryptocurrencies are. Instead, it's a focused and highly efficient chain that doesn't try to cater to everyone.

That means leaving a lot of potential capital by the wayside. But in at least one big case, that's a boon rather than a pitfall. Here's why.

A serious chain shouldn't feature many non-serious projects

XRP is intended to be a financial technology product that banks and currency exchange businesses can use to execute international money transfers more rapidly and more cheaply than they could using other methods. In addition to that, its ledger, XRPL, aspires to become a hub for trading real-world assets on the blockchain, like U.S. Treasuries, real estate, and commodities, among many others.

To deepen its integration into the traditional financial system, Ripple, the business that issues XRP, recently acquired a prime broker which is responsible for closing transactions and lending to other financial institutions. So the chain's vision is to be a one-stop shop for those financial institutions and do everything from transferring money to executing trades, holding custody of cryptocurrency, and tracking other assets, all in one place.

There are many different services and applications that could be offered on XRP's ledger to further those goals. Ripple is actively developing more of those all the time, like when it recently implemented an automated market maker (AMM) for the chain. Similarly, other financial businesses might be interested in creating financial products like stablecoins to live on the chain. All that is well and good for investors, as it increases the chain's utilization and thus requires users to get and hold more XRP, putting upward pressure on the coin's price over the long term.

But there's one entire cryptocurrency segment that barely exists on XRP's chain. Other chains like Solana and, to a lesser extent, Ethereum, have made this segment into a major driver of value for holders of the main token. Furthermore, unlike most of the fairly complicated implementations of financial technology that those chains (as well as XRP) are known for, the missing segment is simple to create, and it has a reputation for drawing a lot of attention and capital. The catch is that it's comprised of what's more or less the least serious type of project within cryptocurrency.

If you guessed that I'm talking about meme coins, you're correct. Though there are indeed some meme coins on XRP's chain, they're hardly a presence that matters. In total, the segment's market cap on XRP is just $58 million, compared to the chain's market cap of $123.5 billion. That might sound like a lot of money trapped in assets that are worth zero. But consider that Solana's meme coin ecosystem is worth $7.2 billion, whereas the chain's market cap is $66.3 billion. That's obviously a fairly large proportion of its value.

Alignment matters here

There are many reasons why it's favorable that XRP's meme segment is so small. It would be much harder to brand it as a serious financial technology product to its target users if it were (either intentionally or not) a popular meme coin casino venue. Think about how you'd feel if you walked into a bank branch and there were slot machines next to the tellers' booths -- to say that you'd probably be interested in doing business elsewhere is an understatement.

Another advantage of having few memes on the chain is that it's easier for investors to accurately measure important metrics like liquidity and trading volumes. A load-bearing element of the investment thesis for XRP is that financial companies are using it, and will continue to use it, to make their money transfers.

Measuring whether they are doing that means analyzing the volume on the chain and determining whether the trend is for more volume, and thus more utilization, over time. Without junk volume created by meme coin transfers polluting the data, it's much easier to use the chain's total trading volume as a proxy for how much the coin is actually being used for its intended purposes.

Finally, a lack of memes ensures that the narrative around XRP is more likely to be focused on its valuable features, rather than on attention-grabbing yet ultimately useless coins. When investors aren't getting barraged by news about new meme coin launches and price spikes or crashes, there's simply more space to discuss substantive upgrades to the chain when they're launched, which means that there's a cleaner and stronger signal of information that could attract new capital to invest.

The takeaway here for investors is to appreciate that XRP's token ecosystem is well-aligned with the rest of its strategy. As long as the chain doesn't become a popular place for meme coin trading, it'll retain its serious reputation. Just be on the lookout for any signs that this status might be changing. That kind of shift could be a red flag for XRP investors.

