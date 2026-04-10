Is XRP a Legitimate Long-Term Investment or Just a Speculative Trade?

Key Points

XRP is a risky asset.

That doesn't mean it's intended for short-term speculation.

If anything, it means you'll need to plan for a longer hold.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has a market cap of $82 billion, and it's backed by Ripple, a company that spent over $2.4 billion on acquisitions in 2025. It's a blockchain that's effectively a financial platform targeted at banks, and it's gaining more features and more on-chain capital with every passing month. And yet XRP's price is $1.35, 63% below its all-time high made in July 2025.

So is this coin actually a worthwhile investment with a long-term narrative, or is it a speculative trade that's too risky to touch?

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There's real infrastructure here

Ripple has built a full-stack financial services platform around the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and that's core to understanding why it fits the "legitimate long-term investment" pattern a lot better than the "just a speculative trade" pattern.

The crown jewel of its recent acquisition activity is its $1.2 billion purchase of Hidden Road, a prime brokerage clearing over $3 trillion annually. Ripple also acquired stablecoin payments platform Rail, and the treasury firm GTreasury, spending around $1.2 billion more. Between these three pickups, Ripple can now offer financial clients trade settlement, access to stablecoin liquidity, crypto custody services, and more. Few other operators have all of those capabilities under the same hood.

What's more, the XRPL now hosts about $458 million in tradeable tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like tokenized stocks and bonds, up from a scant $5 million at the start of 2025. This is a credible argument for it being a worthwhile investment, which is far more substantive than most altcoins can claim.

The capital being managed on the XRPL already shows that there's a lot of meat on the bone with XRP -- the main question is whether investors who buy the asset today are going to get to enjoy any of it.

The token and the network are not interchangeable

Real value is parked on the XRPL, and it has a real set of valuable financial capabilities. But there's a catch.

Financial institutions adopting XRPL as their plumbing don't necessarily need to hold vast sums of XRP the token. Settlements now increasingly happen in stablecoins. Transaction fees on the chain are so inexpensive that holding one full token could credibly cover the costs of many thousands of transactions. And even as XRPL added $1.3 billion in tokenized assets during early 2026, XRP's price fell 29%.

The divergence there is one pretty good reason why treating XRP as a short-term trade is a losing proposition for most investors. Its short-term price action is typically largely determined by macroeconomic forces rather than XRP-specific fundamentals.

The long-term thesis is a bit different. Ripple's acquisitions will likely need years to generate network activity that could meaningfully lift XRP's value. In a sense, that's actually an argument for it being a legitimate investment -- platforms with real value don't make investors rich overnight.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.