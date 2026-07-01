XRP Investment Potential: What $10,000 Could Grow Into Over the Next 5 Years

Key Points

XRP has plummeted and trades near $1.

Its main utility lies in Ripple's payments network, and if adoption there increases, XRP could potentially hit $5 over the next five years.

That's the optimistic view, and there's also the possibility of an extended decline.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) recently set a one-year low and is sitting at just $1.04 (as of June 26). It's down 44% year to date, although in fairness, most cryptocurrencies have struggled, and XRP's performance is in line with other major altcoins.

The glass-half-full outlook is that you can invest in XRP at a much lower price than you could in 2025, when it peaked at $3.65. If you have $10,000 to spend, you could buy about 9,615 XRP tokens. Let's look at how much that could potentially be worth in five years.

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The bull scenario for XRP

XRP investors got multiple pieces of good news last year. The five-year lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple, XRP's issuer, ended in August 2025, with both sides dismissing their appeals. Ripple will pay a previously agreed-upon fine of $125 million, and crucially, the ruling that XRP isn't an unregistered security stands.

The SEC also approved spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in November 2025. Institutional investors can now buy XRP through these crypto ETFs, which have taken $723 million in net inflows so far. The regulatory issues that dogged Ripple and XRP are in the past. It's a great setup for a bull run.

That hasn't happened yet, in part because of the downturn affecting the entire crypto market. But XRP also needs to prove it has legitimate real-world value. Its primary role is as a bridge currency and on-demand liquidity (ODL) on Ripple Payments, an international payments network for financial institutions. Banks that opt to use XRP can make cross-border transfers without needing to manage multiple currencies themselves.

While over 300 banks use Ripple Payments, they're not required to use XRP with it, and the majority don't. However, Ripple has seen increased usage of ODL, a feature built around XRP. In the company's Q1 2026 update, it reported ODL volume of over $35 billion, a 41% year-over-year increase.

The volume is there for Ripple Payments to keep growing. SWIFT processes about $150 trillion in cross-border payments every year. If Ripple can capture even a small percentage of that and continue to increase ODL volume at this rate, XRP could blow past its all-time high over the next five years. For it to hit $5, it would need to grow 37% per year -- no small feat, but doable, especially if ODL volume grows by 40% or more.

Growth projections for a $10,000 XRP investment

If XRP hits $5 over the next five years, a $10,000 investment would turn into about $48,000. That kind of explosive growth potential is the appeal of cryptocurrency investing.

To temper expectations, that's a very optimistic scenario. It's more likely that XRP either delivers lower returns -- maybe in the range of 10% to 12% per year -- or that it loses a large portion of its value.

In the former scenario, XRP could trade at about $1.75 in five years, meaning a $10,000 investment would be worth about $16,800. In the latter, XRP could end up around $0.50, close to where it traded before Donald Trump's election sent its price soaring. If it drops that low, a $10,000 investment would turn into $4,800.

The range of outcomes reflects the risk of cryptocurrency and demonstrates why you should be careful about how much you invest. XRP is a high-beta play, so be prepared for anything if you buy it.

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.