XRP Has Cratered in 2026, and the Crypto Rebound Everyone's Waiting for May Never Come

Key Points

The crypto market has recovered from previous crashes, giving investors hope that it will do the same this time.

Not every cryptocurrency bounces back with the market, and XRP is one example: It hasn't set a new high since 2018.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 25% on the year as of March 26, part of a longer decline that started last July. Optimistic investors see this as an opportunity to buy the dip, assuming the crypto market will follow its usual pattern and recover from the latest downturn.

That could happen, but there's also reason to believe XRP has a rough road ahead.

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Historically, the crypto market has recovered from every crash. That doesn't mean it will continue to do so, although cryptocurrency has taken some big steps forward during the last few years, with approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for several top coins and the U.S. passing landmark cryptocurrency legislation.

However, even when the market as a whole rebounds, not all cryptocurrencies follow suit. In XRP's case, it still hasn't surpassed its all-time high of $3.84 set on Jan. 4, 2018, even during its rallies in 2024 and 2025.

What's particularly concerning about the crypto is that even recent positive news hasn't moved the needle. Ripple, the blockchain company that issues it, settled its long-running lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last August. XRP's price fell 7% over the next week.

The SEC approved the first spot ETFs for the token in November, and once again, the next week saw the price drop by 7%.

XRP could appreciate based on its role in Ripple's international payments network. I wouldn't write it off entirely, but I also wouldn't invest solely on the assumption that it's bound to recover eventually.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.