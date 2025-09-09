XRP Falls Below $3. Should Investors Be Worried?

Key Points A combination of recent pressures has recently pushed XRP's price below $3.

While XRP has seen a meaningful pullback from its high, it's still delivered incredible returns for long-term investors.

XRP's pullback from the $3 price doesn't appear to be a particularly significant indicator.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) posted an impressive rally during the summer thanks to a combination of bullish catalysts, but it's recently seen a substantial valuation pullback. The token has been hit with some strong selling pressures recently and seen its price dip below $3 per token -- a level that some investors consider to be a key technical and psychological support level for the cryptocurrency.

Despite some substantial sell-offs, XRP's token price is still up roughly 28% in 2025. Should investors be worried that much bigger valuation pullbacks could be on the near horizon for the cryptocurrency?

Putting XRP's valuation slide in context

Although XRP has seen some big pullbacks recently, it's important to put the company's pricing trajectory in a broader context. While its token price is down 23% from its high, it's also still up more than 400% during the past year. Even more striking, XRP has surged 742% during the past three years.

XRP got a big boost with the presidential election of Donald Trump. Investors were hoping that Trump would help create a more favorable regulatory environment for the token and help resolve a long-standing legal challenge brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that alleged that Ripple, the company that issues the coin, had offered XRP as a security. In general, things seem to have worked out on that front.

The SEC and Ripple Labs agreed to drop respective appeals connected to the question of whether Ripple had offered XRP tokens as a security. With the move, Ripple will still have to pay the $125 million fine that had been established in a previously rendered court judgment -- but the development appears to have been a beneficial outcome for XRP investors when viewed in the broader context. The signing of the Genius Act establishing regulations for stablecoins and the passage of the Clarity Act establishing regulations for the broader crypto industry have also helped to push the token's price higher across this year trading.

XRP has also seen big gains in conjunction with expectations that the SEC could be on track to approve new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) built around the token. Investors recently got some underwhelming news on that front. While the SEC had seemingly been on track to issue a decisions on the matter in August, the regulatory agency opted to push its rulings back until October.

Is XRP's dip below $3 a worrying sign?

XRP has practical applications as a cross-border payments mechanism. On the other hand, the token's incredible gains have largely been powered by speculative investment trends shaping the broader cryptocurrency market. Along those lines, valuation trends for the broader crypto market and factors including macroeconomic developments and political and regulatory dynamics often seem to have a bigger impact on the token's valuation trends than its fundamental technical underpinnings.

XRP and other cryptocurrencies have historically been subject to cyclical valuation pressures, with alternating periods of extended sell-offs and rallies. Over the long term, those on the bullish side of the fence have come out ahead thus far. That doesn't necessarily mean that XRP's bullish rally will resume and help pave the way for patient investors to see big returns. But it does suggest that the recent pricing pullback isn't something that should be taken as a clear-cut sell signal for long-term investors.

After very strong performance from June through August, the broader crypto market has been taking a bit of a breather. Despite some pullbacks, XRP still stands as the third-largest token by market cap and has a valuation of roughly $177 billion.

Crucially, the token has demonstrated longevity in the crypto sector and overcome key regulatory hurdles. If bullish momentum resumes across the broader market, I think there's a good chance that XRP will see its price bound to new highs and outperform gains for other leading cryptocurrencies.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

