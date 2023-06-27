XRP Eyes Sub-$0.47 on Fed Chair Powell and SEC v Ripple Silence

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

On Tuesday, XRP joined the broader market in the green, gaining 1.02% to $0.4838.

SEC v Ripple silence left XRP in the hands of the broader crypto market and ETF-related news.

However, the technical indicators remain bearish, signaling a return to sub-$0.4650.

On Tuesday, XRP gained 1.02%. Partially reversing a 2.33% loss from Monday, XRP ended the day at $0.4838. Significantly, XRP fell short of $0.50 for the fourth consecutive session.

A bearish start to the day saw XRP fall to an early low of $0.4763. Steering clear of the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.4695, XRP rose to an early afternoon high of $0.4853. However, falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.4901, XRP revisited sub-$0.48 levels before wrapping up the day at $0.4838.

ETF-Related News and US Economic Indicators Provide Direction

It was a quiet Tuesday, with no Court rulings in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case to provide direction. The lack of Court rulings left XRP in the hands of the broader crypto market and the US economic calendar.

Better-than-expected US consumer confidence and core durable goods orders delivered a bullish start to the afternoon. News of Fidelity planning to launch a BTC ETF also influenced the afternoon.

However, the upside was modest, with investors taking a more cautious footing ahead of any Court rulings.

The Day Ahead

It is a quiet Wednesday session. There are no US economic indicators to draw interest this afternoon. However, Fed Chair Powell could move the dial, with better-than-expected US economic indicators from Tuesday supporting a more hawkish Fed. While the Fed Chair will draw interest, SEC v Ripple case-related news and Court rulings will remain the key driver.

Beyond SEC v Ripple, SEC v Binance, and Coinbase (COIN) case-related news, US lawmakers and regulatory chatter also need consideration.

XRP Price Action

At the time of writing, XRP was 0.41% to $0.4818. A mixed start to the day saw XRP rise to an early high of $0.4845 before falling to a low of $0.4793.

XRP Technical Indicators

XRPUSD 280623 Daily Chart

The EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below) sent bearish signals.

At the time of writing, XRP sat below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.4885. The 50-day EMA pulled back from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA. The EMAs delivered bearish signals.

A bearish cross of the 100-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would support a fall through S1 ($0.4783) to bring S2 ($0.4728) into view. However, a move through R1 ($0.4873) and the 50-day ($0.4885) would give the bulls a run at R2 ($0.4908) and the 200-day EMA ($0.4909).

A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

XRPUSD 280623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.4873 S1 – $ 0.4783 R2 – $ 0.4908 S2 – $ 0.4728 R3 – $ 0.4998 S3 – $ 0.4638



