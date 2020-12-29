US Markets

XRP cryptocurrency slumps 16% as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading

Tom Wilson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency XRP slumped 16% on Tuesday after major U.S. virtual coin exchange Coinbase said it would suspend trading in the digital currency.

XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency, fell to an intra-day low of $0.21 XRP=BTSP.

California-based Coinbase said on Monday it would suspend trading in XRP after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week charged associated blockchain firm, Ripple, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.

