XRP cryptocurrency slumps 16% as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency XRP slumped 16% on Tuesday after major U.S. virtual coin exchange Coinbase said it would suspend trading in the digital currency.
XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency, fell to an intra-day low of $0.21 XRP=BTSP.
California-based Coinbase said on Monday it would suspend trading in XRP after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week charged associated blockchain firm, Ripple, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.
Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.
(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Marc Jones)
((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut