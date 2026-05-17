XRP Is Crushing Ethereum and Solana in 1 Key Area, but Will It Matter for Holders?

Key Points

XRP's network is onboarding a lot of new tokenized real world assets.

Ethereum and Solana recently saw substantial outflows of those assets.

But don't expect XRP's price to rise.

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In the race to become the blockchain where traditional finance parks its assets, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) just posted some results that neither Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) nor Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) were able to match. The XRP Ledger's real-world asset (RWA) value -- the value of tokenized assets like bonds, commodities, and equities on the chain -- surged as a result of $1.1 billion in net capital inflows over the 30-day period ending May 13. Ethereum and Solana both marked capital outflows of hundreds of millions of dollars in the same period.

That's quite the striking divergence, especially when considering that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projects the value of tokenized assets across all blockchains could reach $16 trillion by 2030. But does a scorching month of RWA inflows on the XRPL, which isn't to be confused with the XRP crypto, actually translate into anything for coin holders to get bullish about?

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The ledger is pulling in serious institutional capital

Tokenization is the process of creating a digital representation of an asset, like a bond, a Treasury bill, a commodity contract, on a blockchain so it can be tracked and settled faster than through legacy systems.

Including represented assets (on-chain records used for institutional tracking rather than for distribution or trading), the XRPL's total RWA value approaches $3.6 billion. And it's the network's represented assets, particularly its tokenized commodities, which captured the vast majority of the net inflows over the past 30 days.

The XRPL's position is thus just a fraction of Ethereum's $17 billion in total RWA value, but the growth rate tells a different story.

At least some financial institutions are choosing the XRPL partly because regulatory compliance features are built natively into the protocol, easing know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) requirements, and streamlining important elements of the tokenized asset management process. Ethereum requires assembling compliance tooling from a smattering of different third-party platforms, adding a lot of friction that risk-averse asset managers prefer to avoid.

Winning the race might not lead to holders getting any trophy

XRPL's advantages over Ethereum and Solana in RWAs might lead it to capture a larger share of tokenized assets as those assets are issued and managed during the coming years. But that might not be as good for holders as they hope.

In short, the ledger can attract billions of dollars of tokenized capital without ever generating meaningful demand for the XRP coin. Every XRPL transaction costs a tiny fraction of a cent, paid in XRP, and that fee is permanently burned. But since XRP's inception in 2012, its total fee burns amount to roughly 14 million coins, about 0.014% of supply -- which means that holders haven't really ever seen any direct benefit resulting from the burning mechanism.

For anyone still learning how cryptocurrency works, this is a crucial nuance, so it bears repeating: Billions of dollars of activity can settle on-the XRPL chain while the XRP coin's supply barely shrinks at all, and the price stagnates or falls. A thriving ledger and a thriving coin are not at all the same thing, and right now, it's the XRPL and its ecosystem that are flourishing from the new capital inflows, not XRP or its holders.

Furthermore, one 30-day window of explosive growth, however impressive, isn't enough to make the case that it's going to be the ultimate winner of the tokenization market. If the XRPL sustains this outperformance for a couple of quarters, proving that financial institutions are structurally choosing it rather than simply running pilot tests, its competitive position will look a lot better.

Until that pattern establishes itself, the move is to monitor this trend and keep an eye out for any indications that the protocol is going to be changed to make the coin a more attractive investment. If one day the gap between on-chain activity and returns to coin holders is closed as a result of an update, XRP's growth in tokenized real world assets could be a powerful driver.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.