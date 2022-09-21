XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector

What happened

Today's price action for top-10 cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has been mostly bullish, as an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit involving the token nears a close. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, XRP surged 4.6% higher over the previous 24-hour period, making it the top performer among the 25 largest tokens in the crypto sector.

The overall crypto market was up by 1.2% over this same time frame, with equity markets also inching higher ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike decision today.

XRP's strong move appears to be the result of a motion filed by the parent company of XRP, Ripple Labs, over the weekend. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the SEC's position that XRP is a security isn't supported by any investment contract.

If a judge agrees to rule in summary judgement over this case, which the SEC appears to be in favor of as well, this whole ordeal could be put to an end. Thus, XRP's strong move of more than 20% over the past week could indicate some momentum for the crypto from here.

So what

The ongoing saga between XRP and the SEC is among the most pivotal cases that has played out in the crypto sector. Notably, the SEC has gone after other crypto projects in the past, seeking out investor protections by bucketing these digital currencies as "securities." That said, XRP is among the first major projects to push back against these assertions, making the outcome of this case critical to how other tokens may be regulated moving forward.

Right now, it feels as though the crypto market is looking for a resolution to this long-standing dispute. Good or bad, a conclusion means investors can move forward from the debacle and focus on future innovation and growth. With the finish line appearing to be closer than many previously thought, XRP has seen much more bullish momentum than the overall market of late.

Now what

The question moving forward is whether this momentum can be maintained. After all, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has equated "most" cryptocurrencies to securities in previous statements. Thus, how the judge rules in this Ripple/XRP vs. SEC case will matter a great deal with respect to how regulation will be pushed forward over time.

Regulatory uncertainty is only one of a myriad of issues plaguing this sector. Macro forces continue to depress valuations, as capital flight to safe havens continues. Accordingly, there's the potential that, even if a ruling in favor of XRP materializes, more downside could be on the horizon for this sector overall.

That said, for investors looking for any reason to be bullish on XRP or the crypto sector as a whole, some sort of summary judgement in this case could provide a much-needed catalyst, at least over the near term. This is a token I'll be watching closely in the days to come, as developments emerge.

