Is XRP the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

While XRP is down 25% for the year, future price forecasts continue to be bullish.

According to prediction markets, XRP has a roughly 1-in-4 chance of doubling in value this year.

In one ultra-bullish scenario, XRP could hit a price of $10 by the end of 2027.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Things look a bit dicey right now for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the world's fourth largest cryptocurrency. It's down 25% for the year, and a startling 62% from its 52-week high of $3.65.

That being said, there's a case to be made that XRP is the best cryptocurrency to buy right now in 2026. Let's take a closer look.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

XRP's upside potential

It all starts with XRP's future upside potential. Right now, XRP is trading around the $1.40 mark. By way of comparison, XRP looked like it was going to easily break through the $4 price level last summer. So if XRP is capable of getting back to where it was just 12 months ago, it could double or even triple in value.

Just how likely is that? Well, a lot more likely than you might think. Currently, the Polymarket prediction market is giving XRP a 24% chance of doubling in value and hitting a price of $2.80 this year. In other words, XRP has a 1-in-4 chance of reclaiming its 52-week high by the end of the year.

And wait: It gets even better than that. That's because some analysts think that XRP could eventually hit a price target of almost $10 by the end of 2027. A new price forecast from Bitwise, a crypto investment firm, suggests that XRP could hit $6.53 this year, $9.60 next year, and $29.32 by 2030. All of this, of course, is based on soaring rates of institutional adoption for XRP.

Risk vs. reward

Just keep in mind: The flip side of reward is risk. And if you're thinking about investing in XRP, you're being asked to take on a lot of risk to get all that upside potential.

Just look at the five-year chart for XRP. For a long stretch of time, it did absolutely nothing. Then it suddenly spiked in value. Along the way, there has been plenty of volatility.

The good news is that XRP's volatility is likely to decrease over time. That's due in large part to the greater regulatory clarity around XRP and Ripple, the fintech company behind the XRP token. In 2025, Ripple finally settled its long-running SEC case, which alleged that XRP was a security and not a commodity.

Now that the SEC case is in the rearview mirror, it's opening up more opportunities for both Ripple and XRP. Case in point: At the end of 2025, new spot XRP ETFs began trading, opening the door to new institutional investor money flowing into XRP. Moreover, Ripple has been on a $2.7 billion acquisition spree, in order to boost the potential use cases for XRP.

Add it all up, and XRP might just be the best cryptocurrency to buy right now. At a current price of just $1.40, it could be the type of high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency capable of turbocharging your portfolio returns in 2026.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $473,985!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,650!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.