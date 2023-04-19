XRP Bears Eye Sub-$0.46 on Central Bank Fear and SEC v Ripple Silence

FXEmpire.com -

On Wednesday, XRP tumbled by 7.50% to end the day at sub-$0.50 for the first time since April 3.

A lack of SEC v Ripple Court rulings left UK and Euro Area inflation figures to sink XRP and the broader crypto market.

The technical indicators turned bearish, signaling a return to sub-$0.46.

Significantly, XRP visited sub-$0.47 for the first time since March 28.

A mixed start to the day saw XRP rise to a first-hour high of $0.53705 before hitting reverse. Falling short of the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.5436, XRP fell to a late morning low of $0.46477. XRP fell through the Major Resistance Levels before a move through the Third Major Support Level (S3) at $0.4693 to wrap up the day at $0.49198.

SEC v Ripple Court Silence Left XRP in the Hands European Stats

It was a quiet Wednesday session, with no SEC v Ripple case updates to influence investor sentiment. The lack of Court rulings on pending filings and the all-important Summary Judgment Reply Briefs left XRP in the hands of the broader crypto market.

UK and euro area inflation figures weighed in investor sentiment, leading to a sharp crypto market sell-off. Fears of more aggressive central bank monetary policy moves to tackle inflation sent XRP to sub-$0.47 for the first time since March.

Lingering hopes of a Ripple victory failed to cushion the downside, with the reversal reflecting investor impatience with the delay in Court rulings. The downside came despite the Securities and Exchange Commission Oversight Hearing on Tuesday.

The Day Ahead

Economic indicators from the euro area and the US will likely influence the Thursday session. German wholesale inflation numbers will be in focus ahead of US initial jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index figures.

FOMC member chatter will also impact risk appetite, with FOMC members Bowman and Waller delivering speeches later today.

While theeconomic calendarwill draw interest, updates from the ongoing SEC v Ripple case will remain the key driver. However, regulatory activity and Binance and Coinbase (COIN)-related commentary will also move the dial.

XRP Price Action

At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.16% to $0.49279. A mixed start to the day saw XRP fall to an early low of $0.49202 before rising to a high of $0.49557.

Technical Indicators

XRPUSD 200423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – $ 0.5311 S3 – $ 0.4588 R2 – $ 0.5702 S2 – $ 0.4257 R3 – $ 0.6425 S1 – $ 0.3534

XRP needs to move through the $0.4979 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $0.5311. A return to $0.50 would signal a bullish session. However, SEC v Ripple chatter would need to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, XRP would likely test resistance at the Wednesday high of $0.53705 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $0.5702. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $0.6425.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $0.4588 in play. However, barring another extended sell-off, XRP should avoid sub-$0.45 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.4257. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.3534.

XRPUSD 200423 Hourly Chart

The EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below) sent bearish signals.

At the time of writing, XRP sat below the 100-day EMA, currently at $0.50709. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA. The EMAs delivered bearish signals.

A move through the 100-day ($0.50709) and 50-day EMA ($0.51238) EMAs would support a breakout from R1 ($0.5311) to target the Wednesday high of $0.53705. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($0.48553) would bring S1 ($0.4588) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

XRPUSD 200423 4 Hourly Chart

