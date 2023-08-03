XRP and Sub-$0.65 in the Hands of the US Jobs Report and the SEC

FXEmpire.com -

On Thursday, XRP slid by 3.18% to end the day at $0.6631.

SEC fueled market uncertainty, and rising government bond yields left XRP on the back foot.

The shorter-term technical indicators remain bearish, supporting a return to sub-$0.65.

On Thursday, XRP slid by 3.18%. Following a 3.08% loss on Wednesday, XRP ended the day at $0.6631. XRP visited sub-$0.66 for the first time since the SEC v Ripple Court ruling.

XRP Price Action

XRPUSD 040823 Weekly Chart

This morning, XRP was up 0.12% to $0.6639. A range-bound start to the day saw XRP rise to an early high of $0.6656 before easing back.

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed XRP/USD sat above the $0.6530 – $0.6417 support band. However, XRP sat above the 50-day ($0.6253) and 200-day ($0.5131) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, affirming a bullish near-term trend. While the EMAs send bullish signals, the Thursday sell-off left XRP within reach of the $0.6530 – $0.6417 support band.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 48.47 reading sends bearish XRP price signals, signaling a fall through the $0.6530 – $0.6417 support band to bring the 50-day EMA ($0.6253) into play.

4-Hourly Chart

XRPUSD 040823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the XRP/USD faces strong resistance at the 50-day EMA ($0.7045). The bearish Thursday session left XRP/USD at the upper level of the $0.6530 – $0.6417 support band.

However, XRP sits below the 50-day EMA ($0.6966) while holding above the 200-day EMA ($0.6549), sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals. The 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a fall toward $0.65. A hold above the 200-day EMA would support a run at the 50-day EMA and $0.70.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 33.04 signals bearish sentiment, with selling pressure outweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, signaling a fall through the 200-day EMA ($0.6549) and the $0.6530 – $0.6417 support band.

SEC and US Lawmakers Leave XRP Bears in the Driving Seat

XRPUSD 040823 4 Hourly Chart

It was a quieter session on Thursday, with XRP and the broader market struggling on the news of the DoJ considering charging Binance for fraud. Regulation by enforcement and uncertainty about SEC plans to appeal the SEC v Ripple case and the future of spot BTC ETFs remained headwinds.

Rising government bond yields added to the bearish mood, with the global equity markets seeing red in response.

There were no crypto events to induce the Thursday pullback. Coinbase optimism toward the SEC v Coinbase case failed to provide support. On Thursday, Chief Legal Officer spoke about the plan to request the Court to dismiss the SEC case today.

The Day Ahead

SEC v Ripple Court ruling-related chatter will remain the focal point. However, investors should continue to monitor SEC activity and US lawmaker chatter. Increased scrutiny of the US digital asset space will weigh more heavily on investor sentiment.

However, Terra Labs v SEC, ETF, Binance, and Coinbase-related news also need consideration.

